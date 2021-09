Housebuilding giant Barratt Developments has seen annual profits soar nearly two-thirds higher but revealed rising build costs and a dip in recent buyer demand following the stamp duty holiday deadline.Barratt posted a 65.1% surge in pre-tax profits to £812.2 million for the year to June 30 as completions jumped 36.8% to 17,243.It said sales were catching up with pre-pandemic levels, with completions just 3.4% below 2019, although profits remain 10.7% below those seen two years ago.Shares in the group fell 3% amid Barratt’s caution over higher build costs, which it said are currently running at between 4% and 5% and...