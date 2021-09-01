Cancel
Public Safety

91% of Industrial Organizations Can Be Penetrated by Hackers

By James Coker
infosecurity-magazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than nine in 10 (91%) industrial organizations are vulnerable to cyber-attacks, according to a new report by Positive Technologies. The study found that external attackers can penetrate the corporate network in all these organizations, and once inside, can obtain user credentials and complete control over the infrastructure in 100% of cases. In over two-thirds (69%) of these cases, external attackers can steal sensitive data from the organization, including information about partners and company employees and internal documentation.

