‘You Bring Me Joy’ is exactly what Anita Baker lovers will be singing once they get a load of the diva’s latest announcement. As we reported here, fans of the Queen of Quiet Storm were royally let down when she took to Twitter in March to ask that everyone stop streaming her music as she fought her label for ownership of her music. As the story made its rounds, even some of her industry peers – including Taylor Swift (who is fighting a similar battle) – chimed in with shows of support.