Niagara County, NY

Governor Hochul Requests Physical Disaster Declaration from Small Business Administration for Rensselaer, Otsego, and Niagara Counties

ny.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Severe Weather Event, Governor Formally Requests Federal Approval for Assistance. Once Granted, Declarations Allow Impacted Individuals, Families, Businesses, and Non-Profits to Apply for Low-Interest Loans to Aid in Their Recovery. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced she has requested Physical Disaster Declarations from the Small Business Administration for Rensselaer, Otsego,...

www.governor.ny.gov

