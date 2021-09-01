Governor Hochul Requests Physical Disaster Declaration from Small Business Administration for Rensselaer, Otsego, and Niagara Counties
After Severe Weather Event, Governor Formally Requests Federal Approval for Assistance. Once Granted, Declarations Allow Impacted Individuals, Families, Businesses, and Non-Profits to Apply for Low-Interest Loans to Aid in Their Recovery. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced she has requested Physical Disaster Declarations from the Small Business Administration for Rensselaer, Otsego,...www.governor.ny.gov
