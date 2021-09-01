Cancel
Chicago Bears Reportedly Sign Former First-Round WR

By Tzvi Machlin
thespun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWide receiver Breshad Perriman failed to make the final 53-man roster for the Detroit Lions despite spending the entire preseason with them. But he’s going to have a team for the start of the 2021 season. According to NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Perriman is signing a...

