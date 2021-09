Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. The Boring Company's Las Vegas Loop—two parallel tunnels under the Las Vegas Convention Center in which a fleet of Teslas driven by humans shuffle three to five passengers at a time at 40 miles per hour or slower—has been billed by boosters and eager city leaders as a futuristic transportation service. But this boosterism is undermined not only by the bare facts of the glorified underground golf cart service, but also the manual with which drivers are trained, which instructs them what to do if there is traffic in the tunnel or all the parking spaces are taken.