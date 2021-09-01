Cancel
Chesterbrook, PA

Trevena Announces Two OLINVYK Abstracts Highlighting Safety Data Accepted at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, this week announced the acceptance of two abstracts at ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2021. Both abstracts highlight safety data from the OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection program. The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Anesthesiologists and will be held on October 8th to 12th in San Diego, California.

