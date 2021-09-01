Trevena Announces Two OLINVYK Abstracts Highlighting Safety Data Accepted at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021

I've known I wanted to be a doctor since a young age, and felt compelled to specialize in allergy very early on. As a patient-turned-physician, I know firsthand the impact allergy and asthma specialists can have on one's life, and I'm proud to be able to work with my patients towards solutions to help manage their conditions. In the last year, I've prescribed the Digihaler® technology-enabled inhalers from Teva Pharmaceuticals to my patients with asthma. Digihaler has helped me have more informed treatment discussions with my patients, using objective inhaler use data collected by this portfolio of integrated digital inhalers. Inhaler use is recorded as an event if the cap is opened or a patient inhales.