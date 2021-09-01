General availability: Change performance tiers for Azure Premium SSDs with no downtime

Modernizing and transforming legacy applications is a challenging activity that involves several tasks. One of the key tasks is validating that the modernized application preserves the functionality of the legacy application. Unfortunately, this can be tedious and hard to perform. Legacy applications often do not have automated test cases, or, if available, test coverage might be inadequate, both in general and specifically for covering modernization-related changes. A poorly maintained test suite might also contain many obsolete tests (accumulated over time as the application evolved). Therefore, validation is mainly done manually in most modernization projects—it is a process that is time-consuming and may not test the application sufficiently. In some reported case studies, testing accounted for approximately 70% to 80% of the time spent on modernization projects [1]. Tackle-test is an automated testing tool designed to address this challenge.