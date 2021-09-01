Cancel
Former State Employee Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

michigan.gov
 8 days ago

Former State Employee Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement. Joseph Pettit, who was charged earlier this year, pleaded guilty to the following Tuesday afternoon in Ingham County 30th Circuit Court:. two counts of embezzlement over $100,000, a felony punishable by up to 20 years and a fine of up to $50,000 or...

