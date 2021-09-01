Joint DIFS, Allegan County Investigation Leads to Insurance Fraud Charges Against Plainwell Resident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s been a setback in the federal case against a man charged with defrauding customers of car consignment shops. On Aug. 30, the attorney representing John Solberg filed a motion to withdraw from the case, saying “communications between the defendant and counsel have deteriorated to such a significant level that further competent representation cannot be provided.” Attorney Robert LeBell asked the court to set a hearing as soon as possible. Federal court records did not show a new hearing date as of Tuesday afternoon.