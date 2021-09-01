Cancel
Public Safety

Joint DIFS, Allegan County Investigation Leads to Insurance Fraud Charges Against Plainwell Resident

 8 days ago

Joint DIFS, Allegan County Investigation Leads to Insurance Fraud Charges Against Plainwell Resident. Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, halll17@michigan.gov. Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints. (LANSING, MICH) After a joint investigation conducted by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) and the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, a Plainwell woman has been...

