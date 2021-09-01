Cancel
Celebrating Achievement and Looking Ahead: The Wine Business Institute Celebrates 25 Years

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnniversary Marked with a Conversation on Sept 15th with Kim Marcus, from Wine Spectator, moderated by Ray Johnson of the Wine Business Institute. This fall, the Wine Business Institute (WBI) at Sonoma State University, an intellectual and industry center for faculty, students, and the business community, is excited to celebrate 25 years as a pioneer in providing wine business education and research to advance the wine industry. For the last 25 years, the WBI has worked to propel the wine industry with industry-relevant wine business research and cutting-edge continuing education and certificate programs to shape the industry’s leaders. To kick off the occasion, WBI Executive Director Ray Johnson and Wine Spectator Napa Bureau Chief Kim Marcus will host a virtual conversation to discuss the evolution of and the future for the wine industry at large. Register for the virtual conversation here.

