MDOT lifts traffic restrictions to ease Labor Day travel

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the recent rainfall has allowed for some relaxed burn restrictions ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend. State-mandated burning restrictions are being lifted in all or part of 19 counties, and restrictions are being reduced in all or part of 16 additional counties. These changes reflect reduced wildfire risks overall, but officials say the wildfire danger is still there, and the DNR is asking the public to remain vigilant about how and where they do their burning.