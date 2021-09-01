M.S. Walker Named Exclusive Distributor for New Zealand’s Mt. Beautiful in New York & New Jersey
NEW YORK – August 31, 2021 – — Effective September 1st,. M.S. Walker has been named the exclusive distributor of New Zealand producer Mt. Beautiful in New York and New Jersey. Mt. Beautiful’s national importer, Mt. Beautiful USA, had previously appointed M.S. Walker as the exclusive distributor in Massachusetts and Rhode Island for both Mt. Beautiful (North Canterbury) and Amisfield (Central Otago).wineindustryadvisor.com
Comments / 0