Maximal Flexibility for Dancers Course
LEARN HOW TO SAFELY ACHIEVE DESIRED FLEXIBILITY THROUGH SIMPLE STRETCHING AND STRENGTHENING EXERCISES. This online course reviews the fundamentals of anatomy, physiology, and movement for normal range of motion. Beyond traditional stretching, you’ll gain an understanding of the need for maximal flexibility in dance and learn about safety considerations for hypermobility. Using your Flexistretcher®, you'll learn NEW exercises to safely increase maximal flexibility relating to dance and basic progressions for improving flexibility for dancers.www.dance.nyc
