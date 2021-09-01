Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Maximal Flexibility for Dancers Course

dance.nyc
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEARN HOW TO SAFELY ACHIEVE DESIRED FLEXIBILITY THROUGH SIMPLE STRETCHING AND STRENGTHENING EXERCISES. This online course reviews the fundamentals of anatomy, physiology, and movement for normal range of motion. Beyond traditional stretching, you’ll gain an understanding of the need for maximal flexibility in dance and learn about safety considerations for hypermobility. Using your Flexistretcher®, you'll learn NEW exercises to safely increase maximal flexibility relating to dance and basic progressions for improving flexibility for dancers.

www.dance.nyc

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Hypermobility#Physiology#Flexistretcher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
WorkoutsPosted by
SELF

A 20-Minute Core Workout That'll Hit Your Entire Body

If you’ve set aside some time for a 20-minute core workout, you might be thinking about all the dedicated “abs moves” you could squeeze into that routine. But if you have 20 minutes to work your core, the best bang for your exercise buck is going to be moves that work your entire body instead.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Over 60? This 10-Minute Stretching Workout Does Wonders for Your Body

Even some of the most passionate gym rats I know think stretching is something that's both annoying and avoidable. They're wrong. At any age, stretching improves your blood flow, reduces your risk of injury, increases your range of motion, helps you achieve better balance, assists your body in relieving itself of inflammatory lactic acids (which create soreness and stiffness), and ultimately helps you get lean. What's more, a recent study published in the Journal of Physical Activity and Health found that stretching is terrific at lowering your blood pressure.
WorkoutsPosted by
Racine County Eye

Maintain Muscles With These Active Aging Tips

Our bodies have over 600 muscles that control a multitude of vital functions – from providing stability and posture, and helping us walk and run, to carrying groceries, brushing our teeth, and smiling – our muscles do it all! Involuntary muscles, like the heart, perform critical operations such as pumping blood throughout our bodies, pushing food through our digestive tracts, and helping us breathe when we sleep.
Workoutsoxygenmag.com

Functionally Fit: Workouts for Total-Body Strength

Functional fitness is all about getting better at the types of things you do every day. We all squat, lunge and hinge at the hips. We’ll push, pull and carry objects. And yes, we’ll often also rotate in one direction or the other while doing so. Work on these simple...
Workoutsboxrox.com

8 EMOM Back Workouts to Forge Strength, Muscle and Skill for CrossFit Athletes

These EMOM Back Workouts will help to build better strength and power withing varying CrossFit contexes. Control and execute gymnastic movements such as muscle ups. Help stabilise all overhead pressing and balancing movements. Support your spine and protect you from injury. Maintain good posture. Enable you to lift more (and...
WorkoutsByrdie

11 Yoga Moves That Will Help You Sleep More Soundly

We all need sleep to function properly, but unfortunately it doesn't always come easily to everyone. Whether you’re still thinking about the day before, or worrying about the one ahead, sometimes your mind just won’t let you sleep even if your body wants to. One way to help catch some quality z’s is by doing yoga, which can help calm both your body and mind, release some tension, and set you up for a better night’s rest.
Workoutsoxygenmag.com

Six-Pack Boot Camp: Full-Body Weighted Core Routine

Dumbbells and weight plates aren’t just for working big muscle groups like the legs, shoulders and back. The core also can benefit greatly from added resistance, even just light weights. That’s the premise of this particular Six-Pack Boot Camp workout, which consists of five weighted exercises using whatever equipment you...
Workoutsboxrox.com

Challenging Overhead Squat Ab Workouts for CrossFit Athletes

Check out these overhead squat ab workouts you can incorporate into your training. A beginner in fitness would not realise how much of your core you need to use when doing an overhead squat, but trust us. One of the Nine Fundamental Movements of CrossFit, the overhead squat is regarded...
WorkoutsYoga Journal

Mastering the Gap: A Live Katonah Yoga Class with Noemi Nunez

Register for class with Noemi Nunez and join us Tuesday, September 7 at 12 p.m. EST (9 a.m. PST). If you’re unable to attend live, we will post the class here for Outside+ members to view on-demand post-event. About This Class. “The time we need in order to heal our...
Workoutsboxrox.com

25 Important CrossFit Exercises (and How to RX them All)

The important CrossFit exercises are fundamental for the sport and should be mastered by all athletes practicing it. These tips will help you to improve your technique, stay safe and have fun with every single one. Snatch. Clean. Front Squat. Back Squat. Overhead Squat. Overhead Press. Bench Press. Push Press.
WorkoutsYoga Journal

These 15-Minute Yoga Workouts Will Make You Break a Sweat

Look, we know you’re busy. So if you find time in your jam-packed day to squeeze in some movement, you shouldn’t have to choose between a traditional workout and an asana practice—you can do both! These 15-minute yoga workouts are a great way to break a sweat (and have a stretch), so you can return to your never-ending to-do list feeling energized and invigorated.
KidsMedicalXpress

Science-backed tips for maximizing play time with kids

Years of cognitive development research have uncovered a wealth of knowledge about what children need to grow, thrive and learn—but it's also important to translate those insights into real-world applications. A new paper led by Penn State graduate Brenna Hassinger-Das, now an assistant professor of psychology at Pace University-NYC, and...
Workoutsboxrox.com

Kristin Holte’s Training Tips and 10 of Her Workouts

Kristin Holte is the undisputed Fittest Norwegian Woman on Earth and has competed at the CrossFit Games 8 times. The now-retired Kriger (warrior in Norwegian) can still help you become a better athlete. Pay attention to Kristin Holte’s training tips and check out 10 of her personal CrossFit workouts. Holte...
Workoutsboxrox.com

Extreme Power and Muscle Building Deadlift Workouts for CrossFit Athletes

These Muscle Building Deadlift Workouts are the perfect way to build full body power and strength. Muscle Building Deadlift Workouts for CrossFit Athletes. There are many versions of the deadlift out there. Deadlift variations include:. Normal Deadlift. Romanian Deadlift. Sumo Deadlift. Deadstop Deadlift. Dumbbell Deadlift. Single Leg Deadlifts. Deficit Deadlift.

Comments / 0

Community Policy