Frescobaldi Toscana Looks to 2021 Harvest

Last Saturday, my husband and I geared up in jeans, boots, hats, and long-sleeved shirts and drove up the road to Rustic Spur Vineyards. We were prepared to help out with removing the bird netting from their Tannat vines. If you don’t already know Ranae Mills and Jim Mills, they are an adorable couple from Central Texas who decided they wanted to retire and grow wine grapes. They first planted in 2013 and after their first harvest, they realized they didn’t want those little baby grapes to drive away and never see them again. So, they decided they should have their own wines made from their grapes. And what’s more, they opened a tasting room to not only sell their own wines but also showcase wines from small producers around the state. When you find yourself in downtown Fredericksburg, be sure to stop by Vintner’s Hideaway to try Rustic Spur and at least six other boutique producers making 100% Texas wines.