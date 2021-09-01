Frescobaldi Toscana Looks to 2021 Harvest
Within 10 days (and starting a bit late), the 2021 harvest is just about to kick off at the Frescobaldi Toscana vineyards. Although there was heavy rainfall throughout the 2020-21 winter, winter pruning practices were not affected and all groundwater reserves were filled. In fact, the rain also helped the healthy development of cover-cropping in the vineyards (placements of other plants between and under the rows of vines) and hence, the flourishing of biodiversity. Spring arrived late and its below average temperatures slowed bud-break and shoot growth on all the Frescobaldi wine estates.wineindustryadvisor.com
Comments / 0