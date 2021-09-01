Cancel
Graham, WA

Property Watch: A 1970s Time Capsule with a Private Lake

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell-preserved 1950s and 1960s time capsules are rare, sought-after real estate gems, with their sleek designs, eye-catching appliances, and, if you’re lucky, some quaint luxury tech. But the 1970s time capsule is far more elusive, despite the return of trends like macrame, ceramic, and fringe. This secluded 1977 cabin home in Graham is just about fully intact right down to finishes and furniture, all in a vibey, lofted package.

