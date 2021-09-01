Property Watch: A 1970s Time Capsule with a Private Lake

Lovingly maintained Morningside bungalow!! This home features a large living room/dining combo with updated carpet, an updated oak kitchen with space for a breakfast table, hardwood floors under the carpet, updated windows and roof shingles, and a newer 2 stall detached garage with additional parking pad. On the main floor, there are two bedrooms with a full bathroom. Upstairs, there are two large bedrooms with closets, hardwood floors, and one has attic access for extra storage. There is also a nice sun/mud room off of the kitchen, with newer carpeting. The basement is partially finished with two living spaces separated by the original colonnades from upstairs and real wood paneling. Downstairs, you'll also find a separate tub/shower surround in the storage room, with a vintage cabinet storage area. Seller added an egress window in the furnace room, too!! The yard will be getting a white panel fence, which is already paid for by the sellers, and currently the posts are installed. Fantastic floral landscaping around the home, and a dog kennel stays. New plumbing and electric in kitchen in 2019. New countertop, sink, and flooring in kitchen in 2017. New front sidewalk in 2019, new garage shingles 2021, new house shingles 2017. New washer and dryer 2017. New refrigerator, stove, and microwave 2021. Seller had 21 new windows installed in 2018. New carpet in back porch in 2021. New double car garage 2015. New front door and classy screen door 2015. Room measurements approximate...