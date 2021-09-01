September is National Voter Registration Month

On November 6, 2018, Michigan Proposal 3, the Voting Policies in State Constitution Initiative, won in Michigan as a constitutional amendment. This proposal added several voting policies to the Michigan Constitution. Some of these voting policies existed in state statute, but not the state constitution. Others were new or modified policies. The new policies include straight-ticket voting; automatic voter registration; same-day voter registration; and no-excuse absentee voting during the 40 days before an election. Proposal 3 allowed eligible persons to register to vote by mail until 15 days before an election. It also provided that military members and overseas voters receive an absentee ballot at least 45 days before the election. It also added language to the constitution to provide for the use of secret ballots and election results auditing.