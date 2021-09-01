September is National Voter Registration Month
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson celebrated the start of National Voter Registration Month today, encouraging eligible Michigan citizens to register in September. "Our democracy is at its best when everyone has a seat at the table," said Secretary Benson. "Michiganders now have more options than ever before to simply and safely register and cast their ballots. National Voter Registration Month is the perfect time to take the first step in exercising your constitutional right by registering to vote and learning more about how to participate in our elections."www.michigan.gov
Comments / 0