Barbour County, WV

Flood Warning issued for Barbour, Harrison, Lewis, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 13:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Lewis; Randolph; Taylor; Upshur .Even though the heavy rain has ended, runoff will continue to result in lingering flooding of low lying areas and some creeks. The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Barbour County in northeastern West Virginia Northwestern Randolph County in northeastern West Virginia Upshur County in northeastern West Virginia Southeastern Harrison County in northern West Virginia Southeastern Lewis County in northern West Virginia Taylor County in northern West Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 127 PM EDT, Flooding of low lying areas and some creeks will linger into mid afternoon. Additional rainfall amounts will generally be less than 0.25 inches. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Buckhannon, Grafton, Philippi, Audra State Park, Bridgeport, Belington, Rock Cave, Junior, Flemington, Volga, Century, Hodgesville, Overhill, Galloway, Ellamore, Tallmansville, Moatsville, Rosemont, Lorentz and Nestorville.

alerts.weather.gov

