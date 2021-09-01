Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Braxton County, WV

Flood Warning issued for Braxton, Lewis by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 13:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Braxton; Lewis .Even though the heavy rain has ended, runoff will continue to result in lingering flooding of low lying areas and some creeks. The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in Northeastern Braxton County in north central West Virginia Central Lewis County in northern West Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 1219 PM EDT, Flooding of low lying areas and some creeks will linger into the early afternoon. Additional rainfall amounts will generally be less that 0.25 inches. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Burnsville, Flatwoods, Falls Mills, Sand Run, Walkersville, Ireland, Heaters, Exchange and Horner.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burnsville, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Ireland, WV
State
West Virginia State
County
Braxton County, WV
City
Walkersville, WV
County
Lewis County, WV
City
Horner, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Nwsrlx#Heaters Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin hits snags

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - El Salvador on Tuesday became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, although it suffered teething problems when the government had to unplug a digital wallet to cope with demand. President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency, called for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy