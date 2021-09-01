Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Starting a New Physics Unit at Incarnate Word

thebuzzmagazines.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seniors started a new unit on velocity, speed, and acceleration in physics. To kick off the new topic in a fun and memorable way, we bowled. Dr. Daponte first gave a student a stopwatch to time how fast a marble would roll one meter. But we ran into a problem. There is plexiglass around our desks as a Covid precaution, and the Plexiglass got in the way. So Dr. Daponte pulled out a bowling ball out from under his desk, handed out stop watches to six students, and said “You girls in the back can't see the marble. Let's go into the hall.”

thebuzzmagazines.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physics#Bowling Ball#New Physics Unit#Covid#Plexiglass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Related
College Sportsexpressnews.com

Incarnate Word's Cameron Ward ready for another quantum leap

A year ago, Incarnate Word’s Cameron Ward was the team’s third-string quarterback, just starting to get his feet wet in an unfamiliar system. He rocketed up the depth chart through the fall and earned the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the FCS during the spring, but he said his demeanor through 2021 fall camp has been no different.
Boca Raton, FLfausports.com

Owls Push Past Incarnate Word in Season Opening Win

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University men's soccer team (1-0) took down Incarnate Word (0-1) in the Owls' season-opening match at the Houston Baptist University Tournament. Freshman Filip Jauk scored the game-winning goal in the latter part of the first half to pull the Owls ahead in a 1-0 shutout victory.
Youngstown, OHWFMJ.com

YSU kicks off football season against Incarnate Word Thursday

Youngstown State University kicks off its fall season Thursday night at Stambaugh Stadium. The Penguins kick off the 2021 season after playing a shortened season in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. YSU played seven games between February 21 and April 17, going 1-6 in that span. The shortened...
San Antonio, TXgoeags.com

Eagles Downed by Incarnate Word

The Eastern Washington University volleyball team wrapped up play at the UIW Cardinal Classic today (Sept. 4) with a 3-0 loss (15-25, 19-25, 19-25) to the hosts Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas. "I don't think we played very well together today, and I'd like to see improvement on that...
Youngstown, OHKEYT

McFadden kicks Youngstown St. past Incarnate Word, 44-41

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Colten McFadden kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired in regulation then converted from 27 yards out in overtime to give Youngstown State a 44-41 win over Incarnate Word in the season opener. Demeatric Crenshaw put Youngstown State in front, 38-34 with his second touchdown run of the game, scoring from nine-yards out with 2:15 to play, but Cameron Ward threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Begue with 39-seconds left to lift Incarnate Word to a 41-38 lead. The Penguins answered with a 45-yard pass from Crenshaw to Jaleel McLaughlin to reach the Cardinals’ 23, setting up the game-tying field goal.
NFLthebuzzmagazines.com

Drafting Up Some Fun: Fantasy Football Leagues

After 21 years of waiting, my husband Andrew has accomplished a lifelong dream . . . winning his fantasy football league. Many of the league’s team owners are Andrew’s childhood friends from Corpus Christi. During their daily lives, the guys appear to be responsible middle-aged men, but not so much when it comes to fantasy football drafting and banter, which is of course one of the reasons they love it so much.

Comments / 0

Community Policy