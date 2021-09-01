Starting a New Physics Unit at Incarnate Word

The seniors started a new unit on velocity, speed, and acceleration in physics. To kick off the new topic in a fun and memorable way, we bowled. Dr. Daponte first gave a student a stopwatch to time how fast a marble would roll one meter. But we ran into a problem. There is plexiglass around our desks as a Covid precaution, and the Plexiglass got in the way. So Dr. Daponte pulled out a bowling ball out from under his desk, handed out stop watches to six students, and said “You girls in the back can't see the marble. Let's go into the hall.”