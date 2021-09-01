Starting a New Physics Unit at Incarnate Word
The seniors started a new unit on velocity, speed, and acceleration in physics. To kick off the new topic in a fun and memorable way, we bowled. Dr. Daponte first gave a student a stopwatch to time how fast a marble would roll one meter. But we ran into a problem. There is plexiglass around our desks as a Covid precaution, and the Plexiglass got in the way. So Dr. Daponte pulled out a bowling ball out from under his desk, handed out stop watches to six students, and said “You girls in the back can't see the marble. Let's go into the hall.”thebuzzmagazines.com
Comments / 0