Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Atlanta prep academy football player is crushed to death after elevator 'that was a year overdue for its inspection' malfunctions and falls on him in front of horrified teammates

By Gina Martinez For Dailymail.Com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

An 18-year-old college prep football player was crushed to death as his teammates watched in horror after an elevator residents say was overdue for inspection malfunctioned in an Atlanta student housing building.

On Tuesday, a group of three Champion Prep Academy student football players were making their way to practice when they boarded an elevator at 444 Student Housing, when it suddenly collapsed.

Witnesses told CBS 46 that the three players boarded the elevator on an upper floor of the building and soon after the elevator felt as if it was beginning to fall before it stopped and opened normally on the third floor.

Two of the three players walked out on the third floor but before the third student could get out, the elevator began free-falling. He was pinned between a wall and the elevator car in the shaft for nearly an hour until emergency personnel arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2163Hn_0bjbouMw00
Images of the elevator inspection certificate show that the last inspection for the elevator was done in August of 2019 and was due for another in August of 2020, over a year ago.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Qun2_0bjbouMw00
An 18-year-old student athlete was crushed to death as his teammates watched in horror after an elevator malfunctioned in an Atlanta student housing building

His teammates, who spoke to CBS 46 off camera because they were still 'heartbroken' about the incident, said they could not see their teammates' upper body because it was being crushed between the gap so only his bottom half was visible and left 'dangling'.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department arrived on the scene and said in a report the student was 'not alert' but 'breathing' when the extrication was completed.

Officials from Champion Prep Academy confirmed the 18-year-old, who was not identified, died from his injuries.

Champion Prep is a post-graduate academic-athletic program that helps 'bridge the gap' between high school and college for students who want to earn a four-year scholarship at four year colleges.

While his friends are reeling from the freak accident, some residents in the building said this was not entirely unpredictable and that they have been complaining about the elevator for a while.

A resident provided CBS 46 with images of the elevator inspection certificate which shows that the last inspection was done in August of 2019 and it was due for another in August of 2020, over a year ago.

The resident said she took the photo back in July to have 'in case something ever happened,' CBS 46 reported.

'I ain't even got the words,' a shaken teammate said. 'His feet were moving at first. Then it stopped. He went unconscious.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egPpR_0bjbouMw00
Three Champion Prep Academy student football players were making their way to practice when they boarded an elevator at 444 Student Housing, (pictured) when it suddenly collapsed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmW4l_0bjbouMw00
Officials from Champion Prep Academy confirmed the 18-year-old died from his injuries

Another teammate said he had only just met the victim but they instantly bonded.

'We all came here for school. I came here three weeks ago, and we instantly clicked, so seeing somebody I'm close with like that, it hurts,' he said.

The student's family was notified and are making their way to Atlanta from Missouri.

Comments / 16

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

240K+
Followers
90K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#It Hurts#Cbs#American Football#Champion Prep Academy#Student Housing#Cbs 46
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Lubbock, TXfox34.com

Luke Siegel dies after battle with COVID pneumonia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Luke Siegel died Thursday morning after battling COVID pneumonia. He was admitted to the hospital earlier this week where he was diagnosed, according to social media posts from his family. He was 15 years old. Luke was critically injured in a golf cart accident in July...
Texas StatePosted by
Atlanta Intown

UPDATE: Missing Atlanta high school student found safe in Texas; arrest made for harboring runaway

A North Atlanta High School student who went missing Aug. 5 has been found safe in Texas, according to an update from our sister publications Reporter Newspapers. A 23-year old man, Andre McNair, has been arrested in Arlington, Texas and charged with harboring a runaway, according to a statement from the Arlington Police Department. Details… The post UPDATE: Missing Atlanta high school student found safe in Texas; arrest made for harboring runaway appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Virginia StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Five-Year-Old Virginia Boy Dies After Being Left in Hot Car for Hours

A 5-year-old boy has been found dead in Virginia after he was left in an SUV for hours as temperatures soared to the mid-90s outside. According to NBC News, Fairfax County police said the tragedy happened outside the boy’s home in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the boy arrived home with a parent and siblings, but was left behind strapped into his car seat as the rest of the family went inside. Lt. John Lieb, of Fairfax County police, said the boy might have been in the vehicle for “several hours” before he was found, and added: “Officers responded here for what was reported as a tragic accident, and at this point, I don’t have any reason to doubt that.” The cause of death is still to be determined, and police said they’re investigating why the child was left in the vehicle.
Georgia StateTacoma News Tribune

13-year-old found struggling to breathe in bed dies of COVID, Georgia coroner says

A 13-year-old boy has died after a weeklong battle with COVID-19, a Georgia coroner says. The child’s parents had been taking care of him at home after he was diagnosed with the virus last week, Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor told McClatchy News. His father went into his room to check on him early Tuesday and found him “blue and not breathing,” Proctor said.
Georgia StateWESH

19-year-old in Georgia crushed to death after elevator collapses

ATLANTA — A student in Georgia is dead after an incident involving an elevator at an apartment building in Atlanta,WGCL-TV reported. Atlanta police confirmed officers responded to assist fire and rescue personnel after reports that a person was trapped and crushed in an elevator Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the officers helped with crowd control.
Fresno, CAGV Wire

Professional Bull Rider Who Died at Fresno Event was ‘Rising Star’

A Professional Bull Riders athlete died during competition at the Save Mart Center Sunday, PBR officials say. Amadeu Campos Silva, 22, died during a bull riding event in a “terrible wreck,” the PBR said. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno where he was pronounced dead. “The...
Atlanta, GAWIS-TV

18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him

ATLANTA (WGCL) - An 18-year-old student-athlete was trapped and crushed when an elevator in an Atlanta apartment building fell, taking him down with it. JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student housing building in Atlanta. The football player was a student at Champion Prep Academy, a program that bridges the gap between high school and college for athletes hoping for scholarships.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Jamal Smith, Of Chicago, Charged In Fatal Highway 169 Shooting Of Jay Boughton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirty-three-year-old Jamal Smith, of Chicago, has been formally charged in the fatal Highway 169 shooting that killed a youth baseball coach earlier this summer. Plymouth Public Safety Director and Police Chief Erik Fadden announced that on Aug. 24, officials arrested Smith in Decatur, Illinois. He is now charged with second-degree murder and aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact. Fadden said police had spent more than 1,500 hours on the case, with his office receiving more than 400 tips from the public. The investigation is still open and active. “This has been an all-hands approach,” Fadden said. “This...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Teenage footballer dies after collapsing during match

A teenage footballer has died after collapsing during an FA Youth Cup game earlier this week.Dylan Rich was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the pitch in a match at the Regatta Way Ground in Nottinghamshire on Thursday.The 17-year-old is suspected to have suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in the fifth minute of the game. First aid was administered on scene and a defibrillator was used before paramedics arrived.On Thursday evening, Dylan’s Football Club, the West Bridgford Colts shared a statement that said a player had become “seriously unwell” during the match, but was undergoing treatment in hospital.On Sunday the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy