Atlanta prep academy football player is crushed to death after elevator 'that was a year overdue for its inspection' malfunctions and falls on him in front of horrified teammates

An 18-year-old college prep football player was crushed to death as his teammates watched in horror after an elevator residents say was overdue for inspection malfunctioned in an Atlanta student housing building.

On Tuesday, a group of three Champion Prep Academy student football players were making their way to practice when they boarded an elevator at 444 Student Housing, when it suddenly collapsed.

Witnesses told CBS 46 that the three players boarded the elevator on an upper floor of the building and soon after the elevator felt as if it was beginning to fall before it stopped and opened normally on the third floor.

Two of the three players walked out on the third floor but before the third student could get out, the elevator began free-falling. He was pinned between a wall and the elevator car in the shaft for nearly an hour until emergency personnel arrived.

Images of the elevator inspection certificate show that the last inspection for the elevator was done in August of 2019 and was due for another in August of 2020, over a year ago.

An 18-year-old student athlete was crushed to death as his teammates watched in horror after an elevator malfunctioned in an Atlanta student housing building

His teammates, who spoke to CBS 46 off camera because they were still 'heartbroken' about the incident, said they could not see their teammates' upper body because it was being crushed between the gap so only his bottom half was visible and left 'dangling'.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department arrived on the scene and said in a report the student was 'not alert' but 'breathing' when the extrication was completed.

Officials from Champion Prep Academy confirmed the 18-year-old, who was not identified, died from his injuries.

Champion Prep is a post-graduate academic-athletic program that helps 'bridge the gap' between high school and college for students who want to earn a four-year scholarship at four year colleges.

While his friends are reeling from the freak accident, some residents in the building said this was not entirely unpredictable and that they have been complaining about the elevator for a while.

A resident provided CBS 46 with images of the elevator inspection certificate which shows that the last inspection was done in August of 2019 and it was due for another in August of 2020, over a year ago.

The resident said she took the photo back in July to have 'in case something ever happened,' CBS 46 reported.

'I ain't even got the words,' a shaken teammate said. 'His feet were moving at first. Then it stopped. He went unconscious.'

Three Champion Prep Academy student football players were making their way to practice when they boarded an elevator at 444 Student Housing, (pictured) when it suddenly collapsed

Officials from Champion Prep Academy confirmed the 18-year-old died from his injuries

Another teammate said he had only just met the victim but they instantly bonded.

'We all came here for school. I came here three weeks ago, and we instantly clicked, so seeing somebody I'm close with like that, it hurts,' he said.

The student's family was notified and are making their way to Atlanta from Missouri.