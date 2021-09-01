[OP-ED] Proposition 208 proponents should blame themselves for its impending demise
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Ann Siner of My Sister’s Closet and Judge John Buttrick in their litigation efforts against 208.) According to Proposition 208 proponents, the recent decision by the Arizona Supreme Court that the initiative contained a likely fatal constitutional defect was a political, not a legal, conclusion rendered by Gov. Doug Ducey’s lackeys on the bench.roselawgroupreporter.com
Comments / 0