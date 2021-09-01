Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Kyle Gordon Is Great (in NYC)

thecomedybureau.com
 8 days ago

Kyle Gordon is a New York based comedian, actor, and writer, and he has fun every day. He has recently emerged as one of the most popular comedians on Tik Tok with over 2 million followers, and has been featured in Fast Company, Insider, Buzzfeed, Sports Illustrated and more. Come join Kyle as he presents an evening of live comedy unlike any you’ve ever seen. Kyle’s brand of genre defying, character based comedy will be sure to permanently improve your life.

thecomedybureau.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Company#Buzzfeed#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy