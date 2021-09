Welcome to the Blumhouse was a big success for Amazon, and their partnership with Blumhouse will continue in October with two new double features premiering on the streamer. First, on October 1st will be Bingo Hell and Black As Night, followed the next week on October 8th by Madres and The Manor. All four films will features unique storytelling with an eye towards diverse storytelling from new and old voices in the genre, especially from female directors, a lot like last year's entries. The trailer for the new run was released this morning, and can be found below. You can read the synopsis for each of the new Welcome to the Blumhouse films down below as well.