Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

SDG&E Pledges $250,000 In Matching Funds to Boost STEM Education

By Debbie L. Sklar
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ze7bk_0bjbnfL400
A sign outside a San Diego Gas & Electric building. Courtesy of the company

San Diego Gas & Electric will provide $250,000 in shareholder funds as matching dollars to help teachers supplement classroom education with science, technology, engineering and mathematics projects as schools recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced Wednesday.

This is the fourth year the utility has partnered with DonorsChoose, an education nonprofit that empowers public school educators to post their projects and raise donations to fund them.

“Our region has faced and overcome several challenges over the course of the pandemic, which have made distance learning difficult for our children,” said Caroline Winn, SDG&E’s CEO. “It’s more important than ever to continue to support teachers as they transition back into the classroom environment.

“SDG&E is proud to help provide these influential teachers with the extra resources they need to develop projects and hands-on activities to inspire children to be the scientists, engineers and innovators of the future,” Winn said.

SDG&E began its partnership with DonorsChoose in 2018. The partnership in the first three years provided a cumulative $664,159 in matching funds to teachers for classroom STEM projects. Since the program began, the STEM collaboration between the utility and DonorsChoose has supported 1,320 teachers and 180,784 students at 723 schools in more than 33 school districts, officials said.

“Our teachers need resources to get creative to engage with students and cultivate their interest in STEM,” said San Diego County Superintendent of Schools Paul Gothold. “The ongoing support from SDG&E enables teachers to take learning to a new level. We especially appreciate SDG&E’s focus on equity, making sure students from schools serving low-income communities have expanded access to resources and supplies.”

In support of equity for schools in disadvantaged communities, the matching donation will provide a two-for-one match for eligible teacher projects at schools in disadvantaged communities as determined by CalEnviroScreen.

Teacher STEM and distance learning projects of $1,000 or less at schools within SDG&E’s service territory in San Diego and Southern Orange Counties are eligible to receive matching funds from the utility on the DonorsChoose platform. Last year, 65% of the 266 schools in 31 school districts receiving funding from SDG&E were in disadvantaged communities.

Eligible teachers can visit www.donorschoose.org/sdge to apply. The match program will run from Wednesday until funds are exhausted.

–City News Service

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego County, CA
Business
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Education#An Education#Sdg#Matching Funds#Mathematics#San Diego Gas Electric#Sdg E#Southern Orange Counties#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

SANDAG Reaches Major Milestone in Repairing Del Mar Bluffs

San Diego Association of Governments construction crews reached another major milestone in repairing the Del Mar Bluffs, part of a multi-phased project to ensure the integrity and safety of the nearby Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo rail corridor, it was announced Friday. Crews successfully graded the bluffs, constructed a keyway...
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Finalists Named for 31st Annual San Diego County ‘Teacher of the Year’

Thirty-three local teachers recognized by their districts for outstanding teaching have been nominated as San Diego County Teachers of the Year. Five will be named the 2021-22 San Diego County Teachers of the Year at a special reception on Sept. 10 as part of the 31st annual “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers.” National television personality and San Diego Magazine food writer Troy Johnson, a native San Diegan who attended both Mt. Carmel and Poway High, will serve as host for the evening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy