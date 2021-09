THE FLATS – For the first time since 2019, Bobby Dodd Stadium will be at full capacity on Saturday when Georgia Tech football hosts Northern Illinois for the 2021 season opener (7:30 p.m.). This is the second in a two-part series that highlights some of the things that fans should look for when they return to The Flats this season. Part 2 focuses on things to look for after fans enter Bobby Dodd Stadium.