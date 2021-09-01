ANDREW MICHALICEK, Maple Lake

Celebration of Life for Andrew Michalicek on Sunday, September 5th. The family of Andrew John Michalicek, former resident of Wright County whose family has long term connections here, will host a “Celebration of Life” for Andrew on Sunday, September 5th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the upper pavilion of Sturgis Park in Buffalo, Minnesota. The public is welcome to join the family in celebrating his life, accomplishments (which includes a large number of scientific and engineering inventions), and his long-term commitment to working with youth in the communities where he lived.