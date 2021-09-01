Cancel
San Jose, CA

Shift + A Little Peace at Kaleid Gallery

By Grace Stetson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be hard to find an art exhibition for everyone in the family, but Kaleid is trying. Opening this Friday as part of San Jose South First Fridays Art Walks, the gallery hosts two new exhibitions from local artists. Santa Cruz-based Karen Carlo Salinger’s SHIFT demonstrates the changes of humanity through sculpture, while San Jose native’s Sarah Loyola’s A Little Peace examines a year in the life of three San Jose parks through mixed media. One of many great art shows opening this Friday, both shows run throughout the month of September.Shift + A Little Piece.

