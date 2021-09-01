Cancel
North Charleston, SC

North Charleston Coliseum, Performing Arts Center, and Convention Center Requiring Masks for Entry

By Holy City Sinner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston Performing Arts Center, and Charleston Area Convention Center announced today that face coverings are required for entry. The facility says this is by order by the City of North Charleston, which is requiring face coverings for entry into all city-owned facilities. They also ask that if you are not feeling well, you should stay home.

