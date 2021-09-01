North Charleston Coliseum, Performing Arts Center, and Convention Center Requiring Masks for Entry
The North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston Performing Arts Center, and Charleston Area Convention Center announced today that face coverings are required for entry. The facility says this is by order by the City of North Charleston, which is requiring face coverings for entry into all city-owned facilities. They also ask that if you are not feeling well, you should stay home.holycitysinner.com
Comments / 2