Kevin King Hired As New Assistant Coach for Men's Tennis

King is one of the most decorated players in Tech’s men’s tennis program. He is in the top 10 in singles career wins for all matches (84), career wins for dual matches (56), season wins in all matches (28, 2011-12), and season wins in dual matches (19, 2010-11). During King’s senior year, he ranked as high as No. 7 in the nation in singles. King ranks second all-time in career wins for doubles trailing only Spir. King and Spir spent three years together as a doubles pairing at Tech. The duo won 66 matches together over three seasons.