SDPD Checkpoint Results in 7 Alleged DUIs

A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

San Diego Police said Wednesday that several people were cited for alleged impaired driving during an overnight checkpoint on Grand Avenue.

Between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday, the San Diego Police Department Traffic Division evaluated 19 drivers out of 477 who went through its DUI/driver license checkpoint at 2400 Grand Ave. According the department, the checkpoint resulted in six DUI-alcohol arrests and one DUI-drug arrest.

Police also reported that one driver was cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked, and eight vehicles were impounded.

The department plans another checkpoint or DUI saturation patrol on Thursday “in our ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon our streets and highways,” Officer Anthony Obregon said.

–City News Service