Allbirds Now Has Activewear -- Shop Sustainable Shorts, Leggings and More
Just before filing for IPO (initial public offering), Allbirds added another category to its sustainable fashion lineup -- activewear! The eco-friendly brand is best known for its ultra-comfortable sneakers made from natural materials like the wool sneaker it's known for and the Tree Runner shoe style made with eucalyptus tree fiber. Now, Allbirds has a new line of activewear called the Natural Run Collection.www.etonline.com
Comments / 0