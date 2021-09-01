Cancel
Apparel

Allbirds Now Has Activewear -- Shop Sustainable Shorts, Leggings and More

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before filing for IPO (initial public offering), Allbirds added another category to its sustainable fashion lineup -- activewear! The eco-friendly brand is best known for its ultra-comfortable sneakers made from natural materials like the wool sneaker it's known for and the Tree Runner shoe style made with eucalyptus tree fiber. Now, Allbirds has a new line of activewear called the Natural Run Collection.

#Sustainable Fashion#Activewear#Ipo#Allbirds Now#Ipo#Lyocell
