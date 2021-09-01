Children’s of Mississippi CEO calls for people to protect children from COVID-19
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi CEO, Dr. Guy Giesecke, along with Presidents, CEOs and executive directors of the nation’s children hospital are calling for everyone to stand together to protect children from the spread of COVID-19. The call to action was featured in New York Times and Los Angeles Times on August 29 as a means to bring awareness to how Americans can use safety precautions against the coronavirus.www.wjtv.com
