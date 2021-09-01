Cancel
Houston, TX

Texas Medical Center Launches World’s Largest Life Science Campus

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Texas Medical Center (TMC) is launching a 37-acre life science campus designed to unite the best minds in medicine and commercialization: TMC3. TMC leaders say phase one construction has started which is backed by $1.8 billion in financing from leading life science investment and property development teams.

Health Servicesconnectcre.com

TX Adds Medical Personnel, Launches More COVID Infusion Centers

Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) will deploy additional medical personnel and launch more COVID antibody infusion centers across the state this week. About 2,700 medical personnel will be called up to help hospitals care for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients. DSHS will increase that to at least 5,500 by the end of this week.
Health Servicesmobihealthnews.com

Telehealth startup Antidote Health closes seed round to build "virtual HMO"

Telehealth provider Antidote Health has raised $12 million in seed funding to build its “virtual HMO.”. The round was led by iAngels, Well-Tech Ventures and Flint Capital. Antidote said angel investors also participated. "The convergence of two disciplines – AI-based virtual healthcare and fin-tech (insure-tech) applicational layers – is unique...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Omaha, NEWOWT

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Opens New Hubbard Center for Children

Sponsored - Children’s Hospital & Medical Center celebrated the opening of its new, state-of-the-art Hubbard Center for Children on Wednesday, Aug. 25. An intimate, masked and socially distanced grand opening event was livestreamed and can be viewed online at ChildrensOmaha.org/Hubbard. Patient families will be admitted and moved into the clinical facility starting Sunday, Aug. 29.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
BusinessIndustry Week

Autonomous Vehicle Company Nuro to Build its First US Manufacturing Plant

New facility and test track will help speed up of EV deliveries given partnerships with FedEx and others. Nuro, a provider of robotically piloted delivery vehicles, announced on August 26 it would build an end-of-line manufacturing facility in Southern Nevada. The company will invest $40 million for 125,000 square feet of space and over 80 acres of property development, in an effort to meet the demand for its third-generation autonomous vehicles. The company currently offers. autonomous delivery to communities in Texas, Arizona, and California.
ScienceFreethink

One antibody stops all strains of COVID-19 from infecting cells

A newly discovered antibody was able to neutralize not only all strains of COVID-19, but other coronaviruses known to cause respiratory infections in humans — a potential silver bullet for a whole class of deadly, flu-like viruses. Mutant viruses: As viruses spread, they undergo tiny genetic mutations, and when we...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

‘World’s largest invention competition’ prepares to come to Indy

Make48 is a 48-hour competition where teams are presented with a challenge and tasked to build a physical prototype, create a sales sheet, produce a 1-minute marketing video and pitch their big idea to a panel of judges. Alex Bandar with Machyne at 16 Tech Innovation District joined us today with all the details. Here’s more from him:
Health ServicesSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Digital Lessons for Post-Pandemic Hospital Supply Chains

It will be years before hospitals and health systems fully process the lessons from the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). But, one of those lessons is already clear -- the pandemic highlighted the lack of system and data integration as well as a broken “just-in-time” supply chain model, which led to sometimes-disastrous results.
LotteryBBC

Autism: University of Cambridge launch UK's largest ever study

Researchers are looking for 10,000 people to take part in what a university is calling the UK's largest ever study into autism. The Autism Research Centre (ARC) at the University of Cambridge wants autistic people and their families to take part. It want to investigate how genetic and environmental factors...
Politicsokcommerce.gov

Center for Biomedical Data Sciences Planned at Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

Some $1.9 million in congressional funding for the Center for Biomedical Data Sciences has been announced by the office of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. “OMRF has been involved in groundbreaking research for the past 75 years,” Inhofe said. “Since its founding, OMRF’s scientists’ discoveries have yielded hundreds of medical advancements used to improve – and even save – the lives of Oklahomans and individuals worldwide. We want to keep this research going, and to expand it I am happy to support dedicated funding to help OMRF establish Oklahoma’s first Center for Biomedical Data Sciences.”
FitnessPosted by
ScienceAlert

Study Suggests a New Number of Daily Steps For Health Benefits, And It's Not 10,000

There's no magic number when it comes to exercise, but that doesn't mean numbers aren't important. After all, numbers are easy, convenient things to remember. And because exercise is something that can be easily quantified, having numbers as symbols of how much exercise we should be getting can serve an important role in public health. When it comes to walking, the most obvious figure many of us think of is 10,000 – long idealized as the target to hit in terms of daily steps needed to improve our health. There's evidence to back it up too. A number of studies in recent years have...
TechnologyVentureBeat

Automation-as-a-service startup Rapid Robotics raises $36.7M

Rapid Robotics, a startup providing out-of-the-box automation solutions for manufacturers, today announced it has raised $36.7 million in a series B round co-led by Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global, with participation from NEA, Greycroft, Bee Partners, and 468 Capital. The round, which values Rapid at $192.5 million post-money, brings the company’s total funding to date to $54.2 million.

