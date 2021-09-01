Volleyball roundup: Palestine gets win in four sets against Nacogdcohes

Palestine Ladycat Jan'aa Johnson sends the ball over the net during their non-district match against Rice (File Photo). The Ladycats outlasted Nacogdoches Tuesday in four sets. JUWAN LEE

Palestine 3, Nacogdoches 1

NACOGDOCHES – The Palestine Ladycats defeated the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons in four sets Tuesday – 25-23, 25-15, 18-25, 25-15.

Monique Thompson led the Ladycats with eight kills. Jan'aa Johnson had eight and Kelsey Gordon had three. Rylie Schwab finished the game with four service aces and 10 digs. Savannah Alder had four digs, while Ju'Mija Clewis, Johnson and Thompson recorded three digs.

Hannah Holmes had a team high of 12 assists. Alder finished with 10. The Ladycats travel to Eustace Friday.

Malakoff 3, Westwood 1

PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers returned from their layoff to a four set loss against Malakoff Tuesday – 16-25, 16-25, 25-13, 22-25.

Scurry 3, Neches 0

NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers were swept at home Tuesday against Scurry-Roser – 25-20, 25-23, 25-19. The Lady Tigers return to play Friday as they travel to Centerville.