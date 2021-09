Epic Games has announced today that they have opened their self-publishing beta for the Epic Games Store to game developers and publishers. This is the official begining of getting the EGS to where Steam is where game devs can publish their games on the platform without having to go through a lengthy process with another publisher. The beta offers up new tools to help streamline the process for developers to set up their own product pages, as well as adding achievements, pricing, offers, and upload builds and updates. We have more details below, but you can read the full FAQ here.