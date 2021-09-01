Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Awkwafina Answers Our Lightning Round Q&A: NYC Edition

By Sarah Yang
Posted by 
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to our new podcast, Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion and beauty world. Subscribe to Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Who What...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Awkwafina
Person
Bowen Yang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Round#Spotify#Asian#Bd#Nyc Edition#Taiwanese#Favorite Sports Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

The Best Boot Trend to Wear With Skirts and Dresses, Per Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid knows how to put an outfit together. This is very clear. So she's always a good person to look to when you want to know how to style a particular piece. Case in point: Hadid was out in New York over the weekend, and the early-fall-outfit vibes were in full force. She wore an eclectic mix that included a colorful striped cardigan, a tank top, a pleated miniskirt, and boots. It was an early 2000s dream of a look.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Mark My Words: These Are the 5 Most Wearable Trends for Fall

While gearing up for the colder weather, my mind has been preoccupied with trying to figure out which pieces to invest in first. We've seen so many bubble up in the last few months alone (artful prints, shearling backs, and chunky cropped sweaters to name a few), making it even harder to choose a starting point. With trends abound this fall, I figured I'd start with the most "wearable" ones.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

It's Official: These Are the Most Iconic Halloween Costumes

We know you’re already starting to plan what you’ll be wearing for Halloween this year—since it's next week and all—and if there’s a chance you’re looking to wear something that everyone will recognize, we’ve got you covered. Sure, there are plenty of pop culture costumes you could be thinking up right now, but sometimes you just want to wear some truly iconic Halloween costumes, and we’re here to support your efforts.
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

This Chic Home Décor Line Confirmed I'll Never Truly Stop Furnishing My Place

It's been about two months since I moved into my New York City apartment, and the search for home décor simply does not stop. I've always imagined what my dream space would look like, and now that I finally have the opportunity to curate it, I want everything on the market. I like to think of this as the best and worst problem to have. On one hand, I'm incredibly indecisive, and choosing one single theme to match my personality is a huge feat. On the other hand, I now have an abundance of chic options at my disposal, and I get an instant serotonin boost just from dropping home décor links into my group chat. Net-a-Porter's expansive line of home décor is full of timeless and trendy pieces that have already made their way into my cart. Just when I think I'm done shopping, I come across more dreamy candles, coffee-table books, and tableware ready to pull me back in. If you're anything like me, and you're constantly thinking about how to elevate your space, take a look at this new collection below.
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

Meet the Inspiring CEO and Founder of EveryStylishGirl, Nana Agyemang

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Queens, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

Awkwafina Is the Moment (Whether She Likes It or Not)

You might recognize Awkwafina from her role as the brash and hilarious Peik Lin in Crazy Rich Asians. Or maybe you heard her unmistakable voice in the animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, where she played Sisu, the titular last dragon. You could have even seen her take on a more dramatic role in director Lulu Wang's The Farewell, for which she was the first Asian American to win a Golden Globe for best actress in any category. Maybe you've watched her Comedy Central sitcom Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, which is in its second season. Or perhaps you're a die-hard fan who's followed her career from the very start when she was rapping viral hits like "My Vag" and "NYC Bitche$."
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

This Is It: The 14 Most Essential Hair Trends for Fall

If I had a dollar for every time I A) gasped at the rather sad sight of my hair or B) asked myself what on earth I was going to do with my hair, I'd be a very rich woman. Our hair routine—just like our skincare or makeup—is an ever-evolving journey and pinpointing the best products, cuts, styles, colors, and accessories for whatever kind of season we're in—be it mental or environmental—can be challenging. And, after the past year and a half or so, many of our hair MOs have shifted more significantly than they ever have before.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

Zendaya Just Made This Classic Heel Style Look Completely Fresh

Zendaya, one of the world's coolest and most stylish citizens, wore pumps, so now, I want to wear pumps. For context, I haven't worn pumps in about a year and a half. But when Zendaya stepped off the boat at the Venice Film Festival today, I suddenly wanted to change that. Decked out in a Valentino Couture shirtdress and blazer, Zendaya chose not to distract from the outfit and went with a pair of simple black pumps.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

We Said It: These 25 Celebs Have the Best Blonde Highlights Right Now

Hair color trends come and go, but blonde highlights are forever. And few people know them quite like celebrity colorist Rita Hazan, who is responsible for the hair colors of A-listers including Beyoncé, Jessica Simpson, and Savannah Guthrie. “The trend that I am seeing is the ‘money piece,’ [which are] chunkier face-framing highlights,” says Hazan. While the look’s popularity may be surprising after a decade of more natural hair colors dominating the trends, it’s clear the 2000s beauty resurgence is in full force. Still, the newer version isn’t an exact remake. “To be more 2021, make the money piece subtler and not overly done or drastic,” advises Hazan.
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

The Game-Changing '60s Fashion Trends We Still Love Today

Every season without fail, some aspect of ’60s fashion is referenced on and off the runway. (For updates on the '90s, '00s, and 2010s trends that are still relevant, look no further.) For example, this season, we saw loads of street stylers wearing white boots—a classic item from the era. But that’s not where the decade’s fashion influence ends. It was a momentous time for fashion and the way we consume it. In the ’50s, Dior set the tone for postwar style with its structured hourglass silhouettes. But come the ’60s, hemlines rose and waists loosened as the sexual revolution gave way to an onslaught of new fashion possibilities.
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

11 Excellent Disposable Masks Everyone Loves

At this point, mask-wearing has become second nature. It's been the norm for well over a year now, and I think it's safe to say that there's been a lot of trial and error in that amount of time. I've thrown away more cloth masks than I care to admit. Too big, too hot, too thin, gaps at the sides, hurts my ears, doesn't have a nose bar… These are just a few of the reasons I've tossed reusable masks after wearing them just once.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
whowhatwear

I Asked 5 Women: What's the Meaning of Beauty?

I've loved all things fashion and beauty for as long as I can remember. As a kid, I would raid my mom's vanity (sometimes I still do!), apply red lipstick and heavy eye shadow, put on my sparkly red Dorothy shoes, and parade around the house. This happened most weekends. Fast-forward 20-something years, and now I work in beauty. I know what many people think about the industry. They say it's superficial, that it's all glamour and no truth. Sure, there is some glamour. There are expensive treatments, fancy products, and everything in between. But there's so much more to it than that.
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

An Underdog Fashion City, Los Angeles Is More Stylish Than You Think

For decades, New York City has sustained itself as America’s fashion nucleus. From the schools (Parsons, FIT) to the PR powerhouses (Karla Otto, KCD) and the European brand outposts (Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Burberry, to name a few), the city houses a complex network of editors, designers, brands, and the PR managers that build them up. But like most things, fashion isn’t stagnant. The arrival of COVID, a racial reckoning, and bankruptcies of long-standing labels are just a few of the recent events that have completely transformed the status quo. New ways to reach consumers and shifting tastes have also upended the steeped traditions of the current ecosystem. Twenty-twenty taught us that creativity can flourish anywhere, even beyond the four walls of a splashy Madison Avenue building or a warehouse loft in Brooklyn.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

The 5 Sneaker Brands Celebs Actually Buy for Themselves, According to a Stylist

Celebrity stylists are invaluable resources if you want to peek behind the curtain of Hollywood fashion. While you might see their handiwork all over the red carpet and on Instagram, you don't always know the ins and outs of the getting-ready process. For instance, I've been fascinated to learn about what brands celebrities actually buy for themselves given the fact that they are often gifted with or loaned many of the things they wear.
MakeupPosted by
whowhatwear

Meet Michelle Phan: One of the Beauty Industry's First Multi-Hyphenates

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

I Think These Are Fall's 30 Best Shopping Moments (So Far)

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one Who What Wear team member or friend of the brand will share the top 30 fashion and beauty finds on their current wish list. Despite it being 80 degrees in L.A., fall is only three short weeks away. And to no one's surprise, my closet and vanity are not even close to ready. My sweaters and pants are still neatly tucked away; my rich moisturizers are nowhere in sight; my boots haven't seen the light of day for a good six months. But calendars don't lie. Whether I'm ready or not, fall is here, and it's time I start acting like it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy