Daisy Days Triple Hike Challenge begins at Arabia
Photo cutline: Hikers enjoying the scenery as part of the Daisy Days Triple Hike Challenge. STONECREST, GA– Daisy Days, the celebration of metro-Atlanta’s autumn flowers, begins today (Sept. 1) and runs throughout the month of September. Participants can complete the Daisy Days Triple Hike Challenge by hiking three of four possible mountains to earn the prize: Arabia Mountain, Kennesaw Mountain, Panola Mountain, and Stone Mountain. The event is free (although parking may require a small fee). Get started here:arabiaalliance.org/activities/daisy-days/.ocgnews.com
Comments / 0