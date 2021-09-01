STATEMENT: Unconstitutional Texas Abortion Ban Will Make It Nearly Impossible To Access Safe, Essential Health Care
Washington, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a Texas law (SB 8) that bans abortion after six weeks—before many people even know that they are pregnant and months before viability—to take effect. Jamille Fields Allsbrook, director of women’s health and rights with the Women’s Initiative at the Center for American Progress, released the following statement:www.americanprogress.org
