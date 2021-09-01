Illinois Woman Arrested For Using Fake Vaccine Card To Get Into Hawaii – It Read ‘MADERNA’ Instead Of Moderna!
The lengths people will go to remain unvaccinated is still SO baffling to us. Take Illinois native Chloe Mrozak: the 24-year-old was arrested in Hawaii all because she presented a FAKE COVID-19 vaccination card in order to circumvent the state’s travel restrictions. All the major islands currently require a ten-day quarantine for unvaccinated travelers, but apparently, Chloe felt she deserved to skip that and endanger fellow travelers and native Hawaiians… and she thought she could swindle her way into the state.talesbuzz.com
