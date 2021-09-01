Cancel
Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint Shares Labor Day Takeaway Menu and more

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Labor Day and football season just around the corner, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island wanted to share some important information for the fall season!. There’s nothing better than serving up barbeque on Labor Day, and Martin’s makes it easy. In addition to their menu mainstays, the restaurant is offering BBQ fan favorites—think Banana Pudding, Deviled Eggs, and Pimento Cheese & Chips—in bulk via their catering menu this year, so groups of any size can enjoy safely from the comfort of home. Takeaway orders can be placed online starting Tuesday, August 31st for pickup through Labor Day weekend.

