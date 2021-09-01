Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint Shares Labor Day Takeaway Menu and more

Join Chef Rob on August 23rd @7 PM as he cooks a feast that will feed a family of four! This is a Facebook Live Event! Summer is winding down and Fall is around the corner! Chef Rob will demonstrate an end of Summer menu of Grilled Flatbread with Local Peaches, Prosciutto and Basil with a Balsamic Drizzle, West Coast Salad with Shrimp, Avocado and Fresh Corn, and Little baby Key Lime Pies. Open to all and no registration required. Please visit the Library’s Facebook page a few minutes before the program begins. Live program will begin automatically, no separate link or sign-in required. If you miss the class, feel free to watch at a later date through the Library’s website www.gardencitypl.org or on our Facebook page. Don’t forget to download the following PDF recipes: