Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Seinfeld’ episodes will soon be streaming on Netflix

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Soup Nazi, the Chinese Restaurant and the Show About Nothing are coming to Netflix. “Seinfeld” will be available to stream on Netflix in its entirety come October 1. All 180 episodes will hit the streaming service this fall for a new generation to enjoy the iconic ’90s NBC sitcom.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Richards
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Sony Pictures Television#The Soup Nazi#The Chinese Restaurant#Nbc#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosComicBook

Every New Movie Netflix Added on September 1st

September has finally arrived, and that means Netflix has given its streaming lineup a bit of an overhaul. A few titles left the streaming service at midnight, which is always disappointing, but even more movies were added to replace them. A slew of new movies are now available to stream on Netflix, representing many of the most popular genres and giving just about every subscriber something else to add to their queues.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on August 24

While Nielsen is happy to hand out ratings for broadcast shows, Netflix has no such interest in sharing its viewership numbers. That means the only way to figure out which Netflix shows are popular is to look at the Netflix Top 10. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Tuesday, Aug. 24 is more proof that Manifest fans really love Manifest. NBC's twisty drama, which dominated this list after its cancellation, returned to the top spot over the weekend and is holding strong today. It's followed by The Chair, Sandra Oh's new dramedy about academia. All American, Outer Banks, and Cocomelon round out the top 5. The only new addition to the list is Virgin River, which is back in the Top 10 again. People really love Virgin River, too.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix confirmed when all Seinfeld seasons arrive

The streaming service Netflix It was not far behind after the launch of Disney’s Star + platform, as this Wednesday they gave a highly anticipated announcement by subscribers. The arrival of Seinfeld, cataloged as the best comedy series ever, after this was confirmed two years ago when the negotiation was reported. If you have not seen it yet or want to see it again, you will have to wait very little time.
TV & VideosTom's Guide

Seinfeld is coming to Netflix in October even though it should be on Peacock

Seinfeld is finally streaming again, or at least it will be on October 1, 2021. After the hit show left Hulu on June 23 of this year, the beloved 1990's sitcom is finally coming to Netflix. All 180 episodes of the series will hit the big red streaming machine at the same time, and instantly become one of the best Netflix shows.
TV Serieshypable.com

‘Seinfeld’ complete series gets release date on Netflix

Seinfeld fans rejoice! Netflix has finally revealed when you’ll be able to binge the series in its entirety. Netflix kicked off September with a fantastic surprise for fans of Seinfeld. On Wednesday (September 1), the streamer officially announced that all nine seasons of the iconic sitcom would be available to...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Larry David: What To Watch If You Like The Seinfeld Creator

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If not for Larry David, we would have never been blessed with the comedy revolution that was Seinfeld, which he co-created with star Jerry Seinfeld in 1989. The long-running, still iconic NBC sitcom was how he introduced the world to his relentlessly cynical neuroses, through Jason Alexander’s character George Costanza, who was really an exaggerated version of David himself, before he later played an exaggerated version of himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm.
TV Showscentralrecorder.com

Here are the movies and tv shows which are added to Netflix

Netflix added a number of new programs to its service during September. This also means that many movies and shows have left Netflix. For Disney fans, Netflix removed some of your favourite films at the end of the month. At the end of August, Netflix removed two Disney films — The Muppets Muppets Most Wanted.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

10 TV Shows to Binge Watch this September on Amazon Prime

How can you determine if a TV show is worth your binge time? No worries, we got your back. Here is a list of the best shows and the streaming services you can get them: it contains the current and the best shows you can stream on Amazon Prime Video. With this, you ease the search for the next binge. The shows on the listing range from supernatural to procedural dramas to classic comedy. Whichever your pick, you’re guaranteed an exciting binge-watch experience.
TV SeriesPopculture

Canceled ABC Show's Fans Rack up Thousands of Signatures for Renewal

Rebel fans are still signing a petition to bring it back, a week after creator and showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed there will not be a second season. ABC canceled the show, which starred Katey Sagal and was inspired by Erin Brockovich, back in May after only five episodes aired. Fans quickly started a #SaveRebel campaign, but both Vernoff and Sagal said the revival efforts were unsuccessful.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Ryan Reynolds Movie Was Just Added To Netflix

What’s left to say about Green Lantern that hasn’t already been said by leading man Ryan Reynolds? Most recently, the actor described the box office dud as a crease in the anus of the universe, but it did at least lead to him meeting future wife Blake Lively, so it’s not all doom and gloom.
TV SeriesStandard-Speaker

'The Simpsons' set the bar. But it's not the only cartoon to revolutionize the sitcom

Among the not-all-that-many new series premiering this second pandemic fall television season is Paramount+’s lively “The Harper House,” a situation comedy starring Rhea Seehorn. It’s about a family that, having lost its main source of income — the mother’s job — moves from the richer side of town into a fortuitously inherited property on the poorer side. That’s not an unfamiliar premise in the history of television, but what sets “The Harper House” apart is that it is a cartoon.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy