‘Seinfeld’ episodes will soon be streaming on Netflix

While Nielsen is happy to hand out ratings for broadcast shows, Netflix has no such interest in sharing its viewership numbers. That means the only way to figure out which Netflix shows are popular is to look at the Netflix Top 10. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Tuesday, Aug. 24 is more proof that Manifest fans really love Manifest. NBC's twisty drama, which dominated this list after its cancellation, returned to the top spot over the weekend and is holding strong today. It's followed by The Chair, Sandra Oh's new dramedy about academia. All American, Outer Banks, and Cocomelon round out the top 5. The only new addition to the list is Virgin River, which is back in the Top 10 again. People really love Virgin River, too.
