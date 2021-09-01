Cancel
Sharvari signed on by Elle 18 even before her big screen debut!

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYash Raj Films’ latest find, the gorgeous debutant Sharvari, has bagged one more huge endorsement deal even before her debut in the much-anticipated Bunty Aur Babli 2! She has been roped in by Elle 18! This big news comes right after her being signed on as the new face of Pond’s in India! With two big brands in her kitty already and a three-film deal with Aditya Chopra, Sharvari is definitely a talent to watch out for!

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 3

Aditya Chopra
#Big News#Bunty Aur Babli 2#The Forgotten Army#Yrf
