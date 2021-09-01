Cancel
A-Train Kicks Off His Rap Career With A Music Video

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video has released a music video that shows The Boys‘ A-Train starting off his rap career. Besides Homelander, the most profitable member of The Seven has to be A-Train. The character has branched out into numerous industries, promoting products like action figures, shoes, and cereals. It turns out that being a superhero isn’t enough, as The Boys’ A-Train has now branched into music, giving rappers like Lil Baby, Kanye West, and Megan Thee Stallion a run for their money.

