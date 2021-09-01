Football preview: Annual rivalry returns between Palestine, Jacksonville

Palestine Wildcat quarterback Jerrod Walker sprints toward the end zone his 40-yard touchdown run. Walker also threw for 134 yards during Palestine's season opener lost to Van. CASEY CHANCELLOR

JACKSONVILLE – The annual rivalry between the Palestine Wildcats and Jacksonville Indians returns Friday after the two sides were unable to play each other in 2020 due to University Interscholastic League COVID rules.

Palestine isn't in unfamiliar territory under head coach Lance Angel after losing 45-16 to Van in their season opener. In 2019, the Wildcats started 0-2 before winning three of their next four games. In 2020, they lost 33-7 to Van before proceeding to win their next two games and six of their next eight games.

“We're not hitting the panic button,” head coach Lance Angel said. “What we do is designed to progress as the year goes on and make deep playoff runs. We're focused on how we can improve in all areas – from coaching to executing on the field.

“You can't overreact. You find out where you can get better and how to get better. That's what the first game is about. That's what pre-district is about. We have three more games to become the best football team we can be. That's the way we have to look at it.”

Game two of Palestine's preseason stretch will be the 11th matchup since 2008 between the Wildcats and Indians. Each side has won five of their contests during that span with Jacksonville currently riding a two-game streak after defeating them in 2018 and 2019.

Prior to 2018, Palestine had won five of the previous six games. After losing 51-36 to Crandall in week one, the Indians enter this year's edition as 11-point underdogs.

Jacksonville went 1-9 in 2020 and lost a good portion of that squad with only 15 of their 38 varsity lettermen returning. After recording back-to-back six-win seasons in 2016-17, the Indians have won six total games the past three years.

Ryan McCown returns at quarterback for the Indians with a group of weapons at receiver. McCown went 20-for-41 for 277 yards last week. He threw two touchdown passes and ran for one.

Jacksonville struggles comes on the defensive side of the ball. They have given up at least 40 points in eight of their last 11 games – including the 51-point game from Crandall last week.

The Wildcats strung 48 points on Jacksonville in 2019's matchup, though it did end in a loss.

“It's a marathon not a sprint,” Angel said. “Sometimes there can be a hangover that lasts too long, but I'm proud that hasn't happened with this group. We had a great practice Monday and we've turned all our focus to Friday. Everyone just take a breath and let's work to get better.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville.

Palestine-Jacksonville Recent History