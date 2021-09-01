Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palestine, TX

Football preview: Annual rivalry returns between Palestine, Jacksonville

By JUWAN LEE sports@palestineherald.com
Posted by 
Palestine Herald-Press
Palestine Herald-Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mye7C_0bjbjFRS00
Palestine Wildcat quarterback Jerrod Walker sprints toward the end zone his 40-yard touchdown run. Walker also threw for 134 yards during Palestine's season opener lost to Van. CASEY CHANCELLOR

JACKSONVILLE – The annual rivalry between the Palestine Wildcats and Jacksonville Indians returns Friday after the two sides were unable to play each other in 2020 due to University Interscholastic League COVID rules.

Palestine isn't in unfamiliar territory under head coach Lance Angel after losing 45-16 to Van in their season opener. In 2019, the Wildcats started 0-2 before winning three of their next four games. In 2020, they lost 33-7 to Van before proceeding to win their next two games and six of their next eight games.

“We're not hitting the panic button,” head coach Lance Angel said. “What we do is designed to progress as the year goes on and make deep playoff runs. We're focused on how we can improve in all areas – from coaching to executing on the field.

“You can't overreact. You find out where you can get better and how to get better. That's what the first game is about. That's what pre-district is about. We have three more games to become the best football team we can be. That's the way we have to look at it.”

Game two of Palestine's preseason stretch will be the 11th matchup since 2008 between the Wildcats and Indians. Each side has won five of their contests during that span with Jacksonville currently riding a two-game streak after defeating them in 2018 and 2019.

Prior to 2018, Palestine had won five of the previous six games. After losing 51-36 to Crandall in week one, the Indians enter this year's edition as 11-point underdogs.

Jacksonville went 1-9 in 2020 and lost a good portion of that squad with only 15 of their 38 varsity lettermen returning. After recording back-to-back six-win seasons in 2016-17, the Indians have won six total games the past three years.

Ryan McCown returns at quarterback for the Indians with a group of weapons at receiver. McCown went 20-for-41 for 277 yards last week. He threw two touchdown passes and ran for one.

Jacksonville struggles comes on the defensive side of the ball. They have given up at least 40 points in eight of their last 11 games – including the 51-point game from Crandall last week.

The Wildcats strung 48 points on Jacksonville in 2019's matchup, though it did end in a loss.

“It's a marathon not a sprint,” Angel said. “Sometimes there can be a hangover that lasts too long, but I'm proud that hasn't happened with this group. We had a great practice Monday and we've turned all our focus to Friday. Everyone just take a breath and let's work to get better.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville.

Palestine-Jacksonville Recent History

  • 2008 — Jacksonville 49, Palestine 35
  • 2009 — Jacksonville 31, Palestine 28 (overtime)
  • 2012 — Palestine 37, Jacksonville 20
  • 2013 — Palestine 56, Jacksonville 35
  • 2014 — Jacksonville 49, Palestine 14
  • 2015 — Palestine 40, Jacksonville 33
  • 2016 — Palestine 49, Jacksonville 40
  • 2017 — Palestine 31, Jacksonville 26
  • 2018 – Jacksonville 47, Palestine 26
  • 2019 – Jacksonville 49, Palestine 48

Comments / 0

Palestine Herald-Press

Palestine Herald-Press

Palestine, TX
706
Followers
67
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Palestine Herald-Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crandall, TX
Palestine, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Jacksonville, TX
Sports
City
Jacksonville, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Palestine, TX
Jacksonville, TX
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#Indians#Covid#Wildcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Abbott signs Texas elections bill, Democrats file suit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Tuesday signed a sweeping overhaul of his state’s election procedures after months of delay caused by Democrats who sought to block the bill they say will disenfranchise voters. Abbott made the measure his top priority in two special legislative sessions he called over the...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a press conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister of the new Afghan government. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its rule, the Associated Press reported.
EnvironmentCNN

Biden surveys Ida aftermath in New York and New Jersey

Biden is expected to highlight effects of climate change in today's visit. President Biden is scheduled to visit New York and New Jersey on Tuesday to survey the damage brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, his second trip in the storm's wake since it plowed through the eastern half of the United States last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy