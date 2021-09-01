11 Warning Signs Your Home Has Foundation Problems

Older homes are something that many people are drawn to. They tend to be loaded with character, history and unique details that new builds just don’t have. The landscaping is also more mature, which can elevate the curb appeal and overall beauty of the house. But for all their fabulous features, older homes can also be notorious for a list of common problems. While these don’t have to be deal-breakers, homeowners need to be aware of these issues, know the signs to look for and address the issues that do pop up.