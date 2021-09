PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A special transport of puppies and older dogs arrived in New York on Monday. The animals were in shelters before Hurricane Ida pummeled the Gulf Coast and now they need forever homes, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported. After a long journey, the weary travelers arrived into loving hands. They were relocated north to make room for abandoned dogs on the storm-ravaged Gulf Coast. Forty-six puppies and nine older dogs were rescued from overwhelmed shelters in Louisiana and Texas, which filled up with animals displaced families could no longer care for. “Animals that families can no longer keep due to the...