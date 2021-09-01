DIA Bag Drop Off Service Resumes

I recently flew from Denver International Airport at midday on a Friday and had an appalling experience. There had been flight delays the day before, so some extra traffic was understandable; however, the condition of the airport and the wait times were horrific. Lines at the south and north security areas completely filled the extra cue lanes that were established and backed up so far through the baggage area that the lines were almost touching at the center of the main terminal. The train waiting hall was completely filled. It took me two hours from the moment I checked my bag until I arrived at my gate. The bathrooms were an unsanitary mess, water dispensers had expired filters, and the trains were running in a completely unpredictable manner. This massive hoard of people included infants and toddlers too young to wear masks, as well as a number of tourists grumbling that they were not heading through Denver again. Our amazing airport is fast becoming an embarrassment. I have two suggestions: