Denver, CO

DIA Bag Drop Off Service Resumes

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4)– The free bag drop service has reopened at the transit center at Denver International Airport. The service allows passengers to print their boarding passes and check their bags before heading to the terminal. People flying domestically on United, Delta, American and Spirit Airlines can start using the bag...

denver.cbslocal.com

