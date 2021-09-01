Tumor-derived MMPs regulate cachexia in a Drosophila cancer model

There are unmet clinical needs for novel therapeutic targets and drugs for bladder cancer. Majority of previous work relied on limited bladder cancer cell lines, which could not well represent the tumor heterogeneity and pathology of this disease. Recently, it has been shown that cancer organoids can recapitulate pathological and molecular properties of bladder cancer. Here, we report, by our knowledge, the first bladder cancer organoid-based small molecule screening for epigenetic drugs. We found that SRT1720, a Sirtuin 1 (SIRT1) activator, significantly inhibits the growth of both mouse and human bladder cancer organoids. And it also restrains the development of mouse in situ bladder cancer and human PDX bladder cancer. Mutation of Sirt1 promotes the growth of cancer organoids and decreases their sensitivity to SRT1720, which validate Sirt1 as the target of SRT1720 in bladder cancer. Mechanistically, SRT1720 treatment represses the hypoxia pathway through deacetylating HIF1α by activating Sirt1. Genetic or pharmaceutic inhibitions of HIF mimic the anti-tumor effect of SRT1720. Furthermore, the SIRT1-repressed gene signature is associated with the hypoxia target gene signature and poor prognosis in human bladder cancers. Thus, our study demonstrates the power of cancer organoid-based drug discovery and, in principle, identifies SRT1720 as a new treatment for bladder cancer.