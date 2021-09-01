Cancel
Cancer

Tumor-derived MMPs regulate cachexia in a Drosophila cancer model

By William Lodge
cell.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTumor-derived Mmp1 induces ECM/BM disruption in the fat body and muscle. Tumor Mmp1 causes activation of TGFβ in the fat body via regulation of Gbb. Fat body TGFβ activation mediates tumor-induced muscle breakdown. Cachexia, the wasting syndrome commonly observed in advanced cancer patients, accounts for up to one-third of cancer-related...

Health
Diseases & Treatments
Cancer
CancerNIH Director's Blog

SRT1720 inhibits the growth of bladder cancer in organoids and murine models through the SIRT1-HIF axis

There are unmet clinical needs for novel therapeutic targets and drugs for bladder cancer. Majority of previous work relied on limited bladder cancer cell lines, which could not well represent the tumor heterogeneity and pathology of this disease. Recently, it has been shown that cancer organoids can recapitulate pathological and molecular properties of bladder cancer. Here, we report, by our knowledge, the first bladder cancer organoid-based small molecule screening for epigenetic drugs. We found that SRT1720, a Sirtuin 1 (SIRT1) activator, significantly inhibits the growth of both mouse and human bladder cancer organoids. And it also restrains the development of mouse in situ bladder cancer and human PDX bladder cancer. Mutation of Sirt1 promotes the growth of cancer organoids and decreases their sensitivity to SRT1720, which validate Sirt1 as the target of SRT1720 in bladder cancer. Mechanistically, SRT1720 treatment represses the hypoxia pathway through deacetylating HIF1α by activating Sirt1. Genetic or pharmaceutic inhibitions of HIF mimic the anti-tumor effect of SRT1720. Furthermore, the SIRT1-repressed gene signature is associated with the hypoxia target gene signature and poor prognosis in human bladder cancers. Thus, our study demonstrates the power of cancer organoid-based drug discovery and, in principle, identifies SRT1720 as a new treatment for bladder cancer.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Determining When Benign Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Tumors Turn Cancerous

Scientists from the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) Center for Cancer Research, and the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have developed a blood test that, they believe, could one day offer a highly sensitive and inexpensive approach to detect cancer early in people with neurofibromatosis type 1 NF1. The blood test could also help doctors monitor how well patients are responding to treatment for their cancer.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NJ.com

Is Moderna’s COVID vaccine better against Delta than Pfizer’s? Researchers weigh in.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine might offer better protection against the Delta variant than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to a report by Reuters. The efficacy of Moderna’s vaccine fell from 86% to 76% between early 2021 and July, according to a study by the Mayo Clinic Health System. Meanwhile, the effectiveness of Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine dropped from 76% to 42%.
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Older people with abdominal fat and weak muscles are more likely to develop mobility problems

Weak muscles and abdominal fat are a dangerous combination for older people who have difficulty walking. A study conducted by researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, in partnership with colleagues at University College London (UCL) in the UK, points to a significant loss of gait speed in older people with these two physical traits.

