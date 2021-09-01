Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Roglic dominates mountain stage, regains Vuelta overall lead

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LiSXS_0bjbipst00
1 of 3

LAGOS DE COVADONGA, Spain (AP) — Two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic regained the overall lead in the Spanish Vuelta on Wednesday with a dominant performance during the mountainous 17th stage.

The 31-year-old Slovenian pulled away from Egan Bernal with 7.5 kilometers (4.6 miles) to go and finished alone up the iconic climb into Lagos de Covadonga for his third stage win, pumping his left fist as he crossed the line.

“I just tried to ride up the climb as fast as possible,” Roglic said. “At that point, Egan didn’t follow anymore so I just went in alone.”

With four stages remaining, Roglic leads the Movistar team pair of Enric Mas by 2 minutes, 22 seconds and Miguel Angel Lopez by more than 3 minutes.

“It’s never big enough, but yeah it’s nice, we deserve it,” Roglic said of his lead. “We’ll see if it will be enough then after tomorrow.”

Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma teammate, Sepp Kuss of the United States, finished the stage in second place just ahead of Lopez in a pack that was 1:35 behind the winner.

Norwegian rider Odd Christian Eiking had kept the leader’s red jersey for a week but had a difficult day that included a crash. He dropped nearly 8 minutes off the lead.

Roglic had joined Bernal when the Colombian rider attacked with 61 kilometers (40 miles) to go, and the pair opened a gap over other contenders before Roglic dropped Bernal.

“I didn’t think, I just went with him,” Roglic said. “It was still a hard climb at the end.”

The 185-kilometer (115-mile) stage saw riders complete two loops around a circuit that included an unprecedented climb at Collada Llomena before the difficult Lagos de Covadonga summit.

On Tuesday, Eiking had warned that the Lagos de Covadonga stage would be “very decisive” — and it was.

Riders face another mountain stage on Thursday with a 162.6-kilometer (101 miles) course from Salas to Altu d’El Gamoniteiru.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

561K+
Followers
309K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enric Mas
Person
Egan Bernal
Person
Sepp Kuss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Stage#Miguel Angel#Third Stage#Lagos De Covadonga#Ap#Spanish#Slovenian#Norwegian#Colombian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Cyclingsandiegouniontribune.com

Storer wins 10th Vuelta stage, Roglic loses lead after crash

RINCÓN DE LA VICTORIA, Spain — RINCÓN DE LA VICTORIA, Spain (AP) — Michael Storer won his second stage in this year’s Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday, with Primoz Roglic falling in the final descent and losing the overall lead to Odd Christian Eiking. Roglic quickly got back on his bike...
CyclingBBC

Vuelta a Espana: Defending champion Primoz Roglic wins stage 11

Defending Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic won stage 11 to reduce the gap to leader Odd Christian Eiking. Norwegian Eiking took the red jersey from Roglic on Wednesday when the Slovenian crashed during stage 10. Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux's Eiking holds a 58-second lead over second place Cofidis rider Guillaume Martin,...
Cyclingdefector.com

Primoz Roglic Refuses To Ride Scared

The two riders’ postures told the story. With four kilometers remaining in Wednesday’s pivotal Stage 17 of the Vuelta a España, Egan Bernal poked his head up from the weary coiled position he’d contorted himself into, looked across the valley over to the next switchback, saw an upright Primoz Roglic powering on ahead, and hung his head even lower over his front bars. Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France champion, and Roglic, the two-time defending Vuelta champion, had escaped together on the day’s penultimate climb, but once the race hit the slopes of the Lagos de Covadonga climb, Bernal melted away in the rain while Roglic sealed an authoritative winning margin of 1:35. The usually inexpressive Slovenian’s rhythmic cadence didn’t break until he let out a shriek as he cemented the foundation of what could be a third straight Vuelta win.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

'I'm in survival mode': Egan Bernal doubtful of Vuelta a España podium after tough stage 19

Egan Bernal has cast doubts on his possibilities of finishing on the podium saying that he is in "survival mode" for the last two stages of the Vuelta a España 2021. The Ineos Grenadiers leader went on a 61km attack with leader of the race Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) on stage 17 and has looked like he is coming into the top form he's previously shown at Grand Tours.
CyclingThe Guardian

Primoz Roglic wins final stage to take third Vuelta a España title

Primoz Roglic sealed his third successive Vuelta a España title after adding to his already comfortable lead by winning the final stage’s time trial on Sunday. Roglic increased his advantage over runner-up Enric Mas during the 34km (21 miles) from Padrón to Santiago de Compostela to 4min 42 sec. It...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Vuelta a España stage 21 – Live coverage

7 Felix Großschartner (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:52. 6 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:37. 7 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:32. 10 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:21. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final stage of the 2021 Vuelta a España. Just 33.8 kilometres...
Cyclingwearebreakingnews.com

Storer Wins 7th Stage Of The Vuelta; Roglic Is Still In Front

BALCÓN DE ALICANTE, Spain (AP) – Michael Storer won a demanding seventh stage of the Vuelta de España on Friday and Primoz Roglic maintained the overall lead after the toughest test in the race so far in mountainous areas. Storer, an Australian rider for the DSM team, scored the biggest...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

10 conclusions from the 2021 Vuelta a España

After Sunday's final stage time trial in Santiago de Compostela drew three weeks of racing to a close, the Vuelta a España is over for another year. Primož Roglič took his third consecutive victory at the race, wrapping it up with his fourth stage win, but the final Grand Tour of the season brought much more to talk about beyond the Slovenian's domination.
CyclingWDEZ 101.9 FM

Cycling-Lopez claims Vuelta stage 18 as Roglic tightens grip on red

POLA DE LENA, Spain (Reuters) -Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) surged to victory on stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday as race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) all but sealed a second consecutive Vuelta crown. The Colombian, who started the day third overall, rode away from the pack on...
Cyclingflobikes.com

Roglic On Verge Of Vuelta Triumph As Champoussin Wins Stage 20

AG2R-Citroën rider Clement Champoussin ambushed the favorites and surged to victory on the penultimate. stage of the Vuelta a España on Saturday as Primoz Roglič extended his lead in. the overall standings. Slovenian double defending champion Roglič of Jumbo-Visma leads the Vuelta. by 2min 38sec from Movistar rider Enric Mas,...
Cyclingwearebreakingnews.com

Live Stage 20 Lap: Champoussin Wins Stage 20, In a Tough Day For Colombians | Sports

The last day of the Vuelta a España mountain ended generating big changes in the general classification of the race, leaving the Colombian runners as the main victims. The victory went to the French Clément Champoussin, who launched a brave attack in the last kilometer to defeat the big favorites at the finish line, with the Slovenian Primoz Roglic coming in second place, the British Adam Yates, third, and the Spanish Enric. More, fourth.
Cyclingkdal610.com

Cycling-Roglic claims Vuelta hat-trick with stage 21 victory

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA (Spain) (Reuters) – Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) rode to victory on stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana and claimed a third straight red jersey in the process. The Slovenian, who clocked up a time of 44:02, finished the 33.8km individual time trial from Padron to Santiago de...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Sonny Colbrelli wins the Benelux Tour

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) took a solo victory on stage 7 on the slopes of the Muur van Geraardsbergen at the Benelux Tour. Bahrain Victorious put their stamp on the stage as Sonny Colbrelli finished second and sealed the overall victory of the seven-day event. Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) finished third on the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy